LR-130 is a ballot initiative every Montanan should support this November. Appropriately, this initiative would grant the Montana Legislature sole oversight for firearm regulation. Currently, each individual jurisdiction is tasked with adopting their own specific - and sometimes contradictory - regulations. Consolidating oversight to one central legislative entity ensures Montanans have only one set of consistent rules with respect to buying, selling, owning and carrying firearms.
Having appropriate regulatory oversight has practical implications as well. For example, the City of Missoula passed an ordinance which mandated background checks for every firearm bought, sold or borrowed. This resulted in significant logistical issues. For example, a sportsman who borrows a shotgun from his sportswoman neighbor for grouse hunting would first need to pass a background check. On return of the shotgun, the sportswoman would also need to pass a background check before the same shotgun could be returned.
Luckily, the Montana Supreme Court overturned this cumbersome ordinance (5-0). Voting for LR-130 not only ensures easy-to-follow and practical laws, but also protects the Constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners. That gets my vote every time.
