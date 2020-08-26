Some folks have encouraged us to vote Democrat on Election Day. My question is, "Why in heaven's name would we do that when we see the chaos, violence and vandalism present in Democrat run cities in America."
Do we really want this type of disorder in our country? I hope not. We live for a part of the year in Portland, Oregon, where Mayor Ted Wheeler said the presence of federal officers in the city is the cause of the violence, protests and disorder. Where's Groucho Marx when you need to make sense of nonsense.
It is sickening to see this happen to any city with mobs hammering and burning buildings along Portland's streets and a carbon copy mob battering Seattle, Chicago and New York. Civil order is abandoned in these cities because of liberal policies and a lack of courage and willpower by these leaders.
Portland was a beautiful city. Not anymore. Mayor Wheeler may be a candidate for the worst mayor in America, but he would be behind DeBlasio of New York, Durkan of Seattle and Lightfoot of Chicago. Common sense dictates that we reject these policies. Several friends have converted to conservatism in the face of these aberrations.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.