It seems that every day the standards of political rhetoric get lower and lower. This makes it very difficult to choose the best people to lead our government in a way that achieves acceptable goals of a civil society.
With VoteSmart.org you no longer have to accept outrageous or questionable claims by candidates.
On this website you can check candidates position on specified topics, interest group evaluations, votes taken by the candidate, and a list of major financial backers.
VoteSmart.com is free and easy to use. You can also call the Vote Smart hotline at 888-VOTE- SMART to speak with a research staff person to help you find facts regarding political candidates.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.