In this era of shrinking readership it would seem a good business move for local newspapers to carve out a niche that others ignore. I’ve been reading the Chronicle for over 30 years and cannot remember ever reading an article about our Montana judiciary. Consequently, like other readers, I have to look elsewhere to get information about the candidates for the Montana Supreme Court or even local judge before I cast my ballot.
You seem to have a lot of young and energetic reporters, and they often do a great job writing about local issues. How about turning one of them loose to profile folks running for these critical offices? And when you report on decisions by the Montana Supreme Court, how about including which judges voted yea or nay? This would help us be more informed as citizens and might make your paper more interesting and fresh.
Fall is coming, so it’s time to count the days until we get the annual deep and insightful coverage of some local corn maze, complete with photos of cute and endearing children struggling to find a path to liberty. While I’m all in favor of good wholesome fun, and am ambivalent about corn mazes, maybe this year you reassign that reporter to write about the folks who make important decisions that affect all Montanans. Voters will thank you for it, and you will be carving out a compelling reason for your business to continue.
