It seems that liberal letter writers are only capable of spreading hate rather than saying anything positive about their own party. Hate is one of the consequences of fear. They so desperately don’t want to lose that they turn to hate, and it ultimately proves to be a burden that destroys them.
We should be able to vote for candidates from either party based on qualifications. But now every Democrat tows their party line and cowers in fear of their leftist party bosses. An example was the bill to provide economic relief to our citizens. Not wanting to let a crisis go to waste they attempted to sneak in millions in pet projects! Doesn’t sound like “Montana values” to me, but Tester defended it anyway!
Not only has their party imploded thanks to its move to the left, but they seem incapable of attracting strong candidates. That’s because even intelligent Democrats are embarrassed by their party’s preference of illegals over citizens, government control over freedom, anarchy over law and order, and socialism over free enterprise! Even poor old sleepy Joe has caved and is now far left of common sense!
Whether fining church-goers for listening to a service in their cars, censoring conservative thought, or defending communist China, we are shown a world where socialist-leaning government dictates life rather than allowing the freedoms so many Americans have fought and died for.
Despite media cheering this insanity, I have faith that voters will see through their charade, wake up and support an administration that has benefited more Americans than any other in our lifetimes. During these challenging times it’s more critical than ever to have a president and legislature focused on strengthening the economy. That, not free stuff, is the key to success, pride and a better life for all!
