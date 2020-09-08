Mike Cooney is a Butte native who has had the valuable experience of being directly involved in state government for many years. He is in every way very qualified to be our governor.
Greg Gianforte, on the other hand, is a multi-millionaire from California via New Jersey who tried and failed to buy the governor’s office in 2016 and who now apparently feels that being Montana’s only representative in the U.S. House isn’t quite good enough for him.
So now he’s back again trying for a second time to buy the governor’s office with his millions. Vote for Mike Cooney and let Greg Gianforte know that Montana is not for sale.
