Voting yes on LR-130. Every law-abiding Montanan should have that right as Americans. Regrettably, Montana is suffering from some of the same Californication influx that former right-leaning strongholds like Colorado and New Mexico are now suffering from, including an increase in gun control. Crime in California, New Mexico and Colorado have surged with their new laws.
Missoula recently passed ordinances to expand gun-free zones despite studies from non-partisan organizations like RAND demonstrating such restrictions have zero effect. The unfortunate truth is that criminals seldom abide by such restrictions thus leaving those of us who follow the law at their mercy. Gun Free zones are great targets for criminals.
What LR-130 does is remove the ability of municipalities, big or small, from imposing such restrictions. It’s not confusing, it’s not poorly written, it just means we have one rule when it comes to where we can carry in Montana. What’s confusing about that?
No one wants to check the local laws/ordinances before they drive thru Montana.
Vote yes on LR130 to keep Montana, Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.