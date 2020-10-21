I have been pheasant and partridge hunting with Kathleen Williams and her fine bird dog, Danni. I have walked door-to-door singing Christmas carols with her. I have sat in the sunshine and listened to her unwavering support for our Second Amendment rights. She understands that conservation and wise use of our natural resources are indeed compatible.
I know there is no stronger supporter of keeping public lands in public hands than Kathleen! She is honest, trustworthy, and not beholden to anyone. Her millionaire opponent on the other hand, Matt Rosendale, pretends to be a rancher. But, he is just another out-of-state developer who moved here to sell-off Montana so he could get even richer, with no concern for the public good of our state’s natural resource values.
That’s not the Montana way. Kathleen is not a rancher, but she knows the love of land, the commitment and friendliness of a handshake, and the work ethic that embodies rural Montana agriculture. If Teddy Roosevelt were alive, today, I know he would whole-heartedly support Kathleen. Please join me and vote for Kathleen Williams.
