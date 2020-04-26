I am writing to ask for your "yes" vote on the school ballot in support of the High School Transition Levy. With voter approval, this tax-neutral levy will be used to fund operating expenses related to the opening of Gallatin High School this coming fall.
Investment earnings on the 2017 construction bond passed by voters can currently only be used on facilities. By law, voter approval is required to use these existing funds for operational needs. So please vote yes! I also ask for your vote for re-election to a second term as a School Board trustee. I support Kevin Black for the other open seat.
Thank you for supporting Bozeman schools.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.