Donald Trump, who proclaims he will be our law and order president, once bragged he could “shoot someone on Fifth Avenue (NYC) and no one would care.” Indeed, he has gravely damaged the very government agencies pledged to keep our country safe: the C.I.A., F.B.I., Homeland Security, and Department of Justice. He withdrew from the World Health Organization. Then, he lied to us about the coronavirus. He is a tax cheat of epic proportions. He has conspired with foreign dictators to corrupt our elections. These are the actions of a tyrant.
Montana has a proud history of standing up to the tyranny of the Copper Kings. Let us vote now to save our democracy and make America again a land of “liberty and justice” for all.
