Montana is fortunate that Steve Bullock, a progressive Democrat governor, issued a shelter-in-place order effective March 28. If Greg Gianforte was our governor we would be following the 10 Republican states with no restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic. This policy would result in increased spread of the virus, more loss of life, and longer-term negative economic impact.
We are faced with the worst health crisis of our lifetime. The focus of our government should be on the nation’s health. Gianforte and Daines vote against the Affordable Care Act every time. They want less people to have access to health care. They both benefit from government health care. These multimillionaires could pay for their own personal health care and should not accept the free congressional health care they receive.
Steve Bullock expanded Medicaid coverage in Montana in 2015, cutting the uninsured rate in the state in half. Bullock signed a bill on May 19, 2019, to continue Montana’s Medicaid expansion for another six years. This act brings an estimated $720 million in federal funding into the state. Bullock supports the Affordable Care Act and has spoken out against attempts to repeal or undermine it, accusing the Trump administration and congressional Republicans of trying to “sabotage” the law. Gianforte and Daines have voted against the ACA and supported every attempt to deny affordable health care for Montanans.
If you are concerned about your health and the health of your loved ones the last person you want to have as governor of Montana is Greg Gianforte, and the last person you want to have as Montana’s senator is Steve Daines. Vote as if your life and the life of your loved ones depended on it. Vote to protect health care for all Montanans. Vote for Steve Bullock for Montana’s next senator. Vote!
