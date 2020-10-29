At the close of the Civil War, President Lincoln told soldiers of a Union regiment that his policy would be one of “With malice toward none, with charity for all.” Trump has completely reversed that sentiment by pursuing a policy of malice toward almost every American (except white racists) and charity for the extremely wealthy and enemies like Vladimir Putin.
But, the greatest failure is his indifference toward the pandemic that is once more sweeping our country as winter approaches. Rather than learn from his own COVID-19 infection, he continues to be the super-spreader of disease, more interested in his ego than protecting the American people. You must make Trump and all his enablers pay starting with voting against the Montana Republican ticket from top to bottom. Sent them a message that they will never forget and save our country. And wear the damn mask!
