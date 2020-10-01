I have a dream. In my dream there are no red or blue states, only the United States of America. Regardless of where you live, one vote equals one vote.
Big corporations are not people, and cannot buy elections. Rich people cannot buy elections. Any foreign interference is considered the worst form of corruption and those who welcome it will be ineligible for any government positions. Truth will be upheld and those caught lying will be excused from the process. Public servants and experts will be trusted.
Science will be understood. Climate change will be a pressing problem to be solved, not an idea to be debated. Most importantly, democracy will be restored and government will be “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” All people will stand up and do what they know is right, not in their self-interests, but in the interests of all. Equal justice will mean equal justice.
"You may say I am a dreamer, but I’m not the only one." Now is the time to turn dreams into reality. Vote like your life depends on it, because it just might.
