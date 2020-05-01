I have known both Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines for almost 10 years, and they both have the qualities we need running Montana and the nation. Honesty, integrity, business savvy, love of Montana, its citizens and our creator.
They both are committed to keeping our Montana values and way of life safe from the constant attacks on the left in Washington. As a fourth generation Montana farm and ranch kid, who worked full time through college at MSU to get an economics degree, I know what hard work and sacrifice gets you, and these two leaders know it too.
I worked for over 15 years in Syracuse, New York, in the banking business in the 80s and 90s, and I saw firsthand what out of control spending, government overreach and horrendous taxes can do under a Democratic governor (Mario Cuomo) and bad leadership in Congress at the time (Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton as senators). Businesses leaving the state in droves, manufacturing disappearing along with their jobs, rampant welfare fraud and a tax on everything. We had a tongue-in-cheek saying in the banking business back then: "Would the last person leaving NY please turn out the lights."
Foks, our way of life in Montana will be a distant memory if we let the ridiculous and dangerous proposals and policies proposed by the Democrats get enacted, such as open borders, Medicare for all, giving everything free to illegals and the Green New Deal. It will erode our traditions and bankrupt this country.
If you truly love Montana, and the United States of America, you will vote for Greg and Steve come November.
