Bozeman’s hyper-growth has moved into super-sonic growth. I get it. Montana is amazing. I moved here too about five presidential elections back.
Judging by all the double rod racks I see around town, my guess is that one thing about Montana that brought you here was access to public land and water. Vote for those who will fight for your access. Don’t take public access to rivers for granted. Don’t take the stream access law for granted.
I recently talked to a transplant from the southeast, who said “I’ll just vote straight Republican, that’s what my family has always done.” You’re not in Alabama anymore. Or Texas, New York, or Colorado. Historically Montanan’s have voted for the best candidate regardless of party. Here’s my plea: Educate yourself on what you are voting for, and don’t vote straight down ballot because you’re used to doing so. You may be voting against your own interests.
Do you want to have to join a pay-to-pay fly-fishing club in order to access blue-ribbon streams in Montana, like you weren’t able to afford to do in Colorado? Do you want barbed-wire across your waterways?
Please help keep Montana special. Split a ticket if you must!
