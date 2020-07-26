My sister works at Target as a checker. Since March she has worn a mask. She has been verbally assaulted with more and more frequency at her job by customers for wearing a mask. She lives with and cares for our 80-year-old mother.
Recently, Gallatin County Health Department employees, Commissioner Skinner and our sheriff were verbally assaulted at a public hearing to discuss mask wearing policy.
Our democracy only works if we are respectful of others who are different to us, and we keep the flame of civil public meetings alive. It is essential to our way of life that people can speak and engage in discussion.
Where did my fellow citizens learn it is ok to verbally assault others? My thought is some of the people we have elected to lead us. Think of our president who engages in bullying and encourages violence. Think of Gianforte physically assaulting of a reporter.
We must elect leaders like Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney. These are people with proven track records, who value the democratic values of discussion, civility and respect for all. It’s essential to our democracy.
