I was disappointed, but not surprised, that Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale all refused to meet with the Chronicle editorial board.
Daines and Gianforte have consistently been phantom representatives – refusing to ever meet face-to-face with Montanans. Neither one of them have ever hosted a fully open public meeting where any Montanan can ask them a direct question.
I’m not sure if Daines and Gianforte are afraid, or if they just don’t care. They clearly think they shouldn’t be held accountable for their positions. By not listening, they are detached from the reality of middle- and working-class families.
Whatever the reason, their behavior is an insult to all Montanans.
Meanwhile, Jon Tester, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney all have conducted dozens of open meetings with constituents airing their concerns – open to all Montanans to ask whatever they want. Usually these end up being good, frank discussions.
I’m voting for Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney -- statewide candidates that have a track record that they are willing to listen and engage. By listening and discussing, these candidates respect all their constituents, and are more likely to find solutions that work.
