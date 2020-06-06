The WHO has the full support of the scientific community as they try to help stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic, yet the president refuses to allow the United States to lead the world through this crisis by withdrawing funding to them.
Apparently, he is unable to comprehend that we are all in this together. As a result, he has diminished our chances of saving lives as well as our economies by not supporting the WHO. In the November election I will support those candidates who listen to the scientific community, not the president.
