On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people died and the country went to war over it. Over the past six months, nearly 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the USA and what are our president and vice president doing about it? They eschew wearing masks and regard them as political statements, talk about COVID-19 as a hoax, and discourage states from taking matters into their own hands when leadership from Washington is clearly lacking.
Simultaneously, we are having catastrophic fire and hurricane events that can be linked to Earth’s rapidly rising temperatures which are due to human accelerated increases in greenhouse gas emissions. What does our president say about climate change? That scientists don’t know. I am left scratching my head and thinking, where is the leadership that we so desperately need and want?
This November, please vote with the health and welfare of your neighbors and disenfranchised people in mind. Vote with climate action and justice in mind. Take a stand against the candidates that are slowing our progress towards sustainability and support the candidates that are working toward solutions. Look at a candidate’s voting record and vote responsibly. (votesmart.org).
