Career criminal Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. Shamefully, Sen. Daines and Congressman Gianforte support Trump’s corruption.
This fall, common sense, patriotic Montanans will join bipartisan voters across America in restoring law and order in the White House by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Also representing our common sense, patriotic values are candidates Steve Bullock (U.S. Senate) and Kathleen Williams (U.S. House).
Statewide political policies that Montanans most support focus on the basic needs of our families, friends and neighbors: accessible, affordable healthcare; growing jobs and our economy; funding our public schools that educate our children; keeping our public lands in public hands; clean water and air; defending our democracy.
Governor candidate Mike Cooney has a proven record of supporting these most important policies. So does Raph Graybill (attorney general candidate) and Melissa Romano (superintendent of public instruction candidate).
Montana’s secretary of state is charged with protecting our elections and assisting our business community. Candidate Bryce Bennett has a track record of helping rural Montanans overcome voting obstacles and has been recognized by the chamber of commerce for supporting local businesses.
A vote for each candidate is a vote for what is most important.
