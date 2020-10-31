Mike Cooney is a real leader with a proven record of public service in Montana. He should be our next governor. Greg Gianforte is a carpetbagger from New Jersey who was convicted of assaulting a reporter in 2016. Gianforte believes that the Earth is only 6,000 years old and that no one should retire because “Noah built the ark when he was 600 years old.”
Gianforte built a mansion on the East Gallatin River then sued the state to block public access to the river. Montana’s Stream Access Law is sacred to Montanans who fish, float on and swim in our mountain-born rivers. Gianforte gave thousands of dollars to groups like PERC and the Heritage Foundation that advocate selling off public lands to the highest bidder. He also tried to overturn protections for 700,000 acres of our healthiest Montana national forests.
Greg Gianforte wants to turn our mountains, rivers and forests into rich people’s playgrounds where you are not allowed to hunt, fish, hike, bike camp or float. Vote for Mike Cooney for governor.
