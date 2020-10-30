"Do-nothing" Daines's campaign slogan is a joke! His hypocrisy is stunning with near-record unemployment and the administration blocking science from dealing with the pandemic. Incredibly, Daines applauded "good leadership" for rising COVID cases and 210,000+ Americans deaths.
Daines says public service is not a "real job" and his performance reflects that - little action other than jumping on popular bandwagon issues, then claiming credit for them. He "values" constituents' input, but refuses open town halls. He "cares" about Montanans and veterans, but voted against ACA and the veteran’s bill. He made millions sending jobs overseas, but now will "bring back jobs and hold China accountable?" Beware his misleading rhetoric.
Daines supports Trump wholeheartedly - tax gifts to the wealthy and gig business, stripping environmental protections, failed foreign policy (Russia, China, North Korea, etc.), DOJ eroding rule of law, bullying of minorities and rampant administration corruption, just for starters.
The Senate needs (and America deserves) members with spines, moderates who will: stand up for country, not party; who will reach across the aisle and repair political division; who will restore dignity and honor to government. People like Steve Bullock!
