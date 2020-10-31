If your child behaved like Trump, you'd seek professional help to find out what's wrong with them. This behavior in an adult is mind boggling. In a President?
Please help end our national and international embarrassment, vote to remove Trump, as well as his sycophants Daines and Gianforte.
"A leader identifies the problem, creates a team, gives them a goal, and empowers them to act. Petty tyrants spend all their time placing blame."
