The planet is in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic is the symptom of global neglect toward the ecological foundations for all life on this Earth, including our own. It is time for us to ask an important question: Are we the careless takers or the caretakers?
The year 2020 was poised to be one of aspirational advances in global environmental agreements, with the UN Climate Change Conference and the Convention on Biological Diversity each scheduled for this year. Both launched in 1992, these global policy powerhouses have since migrated apart. As a result, conservation efforts have been fragmented into separate categories for climate change and biodiversity. The human health connection has all but dissipated.
In this growing divide, we now face a global pandemic that lies at the intersection of human and wildlife health, and is driven by climate change and biodiversity loss. The COVID-19 pandemic is the result of a collective failure to see the interconnections between these issues: the planet’s health, and our health.
While the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, we can no longer ignore the ecological conditions that led to this problem. Saving nature is often viewed as a task separate from human well-being, but nothing could be further from the truth. Until we collectively learn from our current challenges and change our approach to protecting and preserving nature, pandemics like COVID-19 will persist.
From reforming international wildlife trade policies, to taking action here at home to address the climate crisis and human health implications, we must begin collectively taking less from nature, and caretaking more. The planet’s health, and our health, depend on it.
Instead of viewing human health, ecological health, and climate change issues separately, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a chance to reset our mindsets and start a new conversation around whole planet health.
