This month, a Harvard study found that an increase of only 1 g/m3 in PM2.5 (particulate matter - airborne soot) is associated with a 15% increase in the COVID-19 death rate.
A small increase in long-term exposure to PM2.5 leads to a large increase in COVID-19 death rate, with the magnitude of increase 20 times that observed for PM2.5 and all-cause mortality.
The Global Burden of Disease Study identified air pollution as a risk factor for total and cardiovascular disease mortality and is believed to be responsible for 5.5 million premature deaths worldwide a year.
Numerous scientific studies reviewed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have linked PM2.5 to a variety of health concerns including: premature death in people with heart or lung disease, non-fatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeats, aggravated asthma, irritations, coughing or difficulty breathing.
Yet, Thursday, March 26, 2020 the EPA announced a sweeping relaxation of environmental rules in response to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing power plants, factories and other facilities to determine for themselves if they are able to meet legal requirements on reporting air and water pollution.
It's ill-timed as Americans also grapple with the severe respiratory disease that has already killed more than 25,000 people in the United States.
That number pales in comparison with the February 2018 WHO projection that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.
The direct damage costs to health (i.e. excluding costs in health-determining sectors such as agriculture and water and sanitation), is estimated to be between $2-4 billion a year by 2030.
Let’s not allow a deadly pandemic to distract us from dealing with a more deadly threat: climate change.
