I have lived in the area fo 24 years and experienced an event that reflects my thinking as referenced in the headline.
Most recently I was parked in the Costco parking and on the back window of my pickup I had a sticker that stated, “Support your Local Police.” I put this sticker on my truck to honor my father who was a policeman for 40 years. When I arrived back to my truck I found that someone had keyed it from the back door to the length of the pickup bed.
I respect the opinion or others but unequivocally do not respect a person’s opinion when it’s reflected in damage to personal property. Bozeman has changed and this is not the Bozeman that I remember and or respect.
