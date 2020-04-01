This imposed “quarantine time” produces high anxiety about the future and touches all of us, from our local newspaper with reduced advertising revenue; students, whose plans have been turned upside down; owners and employees of shuttered businesses and so on.
This sacrifice is the “fall out” of dealing with the corona virus related public health crisis. It addresses the “public good” (in this case, everyone’s health and welfare), which is paramount. As a retired economist, I quarrel with many aspects of the recently enacted emergency economic plan, but the widespread nature of this crisis and many urgent needs cannot be ignored. While I hate to “leave money on the table,” I ask, especially the retired individuals and others who may not disparately need the forthcoming $1,200 income transfer coming out of this plan, to consider an absurd proposition: Give this windfall gift to a non-profit organization of your choosing.
Non-profits are directly and indirectly detrimentally affected by this crisis. Many face increased demand for their services while at the same time, are experiencing lower revenues and donations, but still must meet their usual operating costs, i.e. rent, salaries and utilities. I would recommend non-profits that provide community services that meet basic needs (food, shelter, mental health, etc.), but also non-profits that “feed the soul and mind,” i.e. focusing on the arts, special needs individuals, cultural and historical affairs, parks and recreation areas, etc.
I ask you to consider my proposition to ensure that these entities survive during this temporarily rough time and thrive again when we emerge from this current crisis, stronger and healthier than ever. No doubt that these are difficult times, but they give us an opportunity to reflect on those elements of our community that make it special for us and future generations.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.