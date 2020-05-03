I applaud your proactive moves in March to stem the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately we are still suffering the consequences of incompetent leadership at the federal level.
As a small business owner I understand the immense pressure to reopen our local economy, but the often asymptomatic nature of the virus coupled with the lack of testing equipment and supplies renders an accurate assessment of the health of our community essentially an educated guess. In addition the as yet unknown nature of airborne transmission, both the infectious dose and suspended longevity, makes reopening a potential step backwards as has been demonstrated elsewhere.
I can control how often I wash my hands, keeping my hands from touching my face, and staying home if I feel sick. I cannot control the air I breathe when I go to the grocery store. The use of even the most rudimentary mask has been shown to be effective in dramatically reducing the shedding of the virus from infected people to the surrounding environment. I encourage the board and department to enact rules requiring the use of face masks for all personnel inside buildings open to the public, employees or customers.
Thanks for your efforts, stay safe,
