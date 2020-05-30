What is happening to common sense? Hey, we’re still in the middle of a national, and world, pandemic. The wearing of masks, and social distancing, is still quite appropriate. Let’s face it, we all hope to see our economy restart. Agreed, there is somewhat of a conflict.
The National Memorial Day Concert was, indeed, a treat. Nowhere was seen politicization of this event. People of all stripes participated. The statement made is that we are of one nation. What ever happened to indivisible?
Please, let us follow common sense guidelines for the sake of others, as well as ourselves. Let’s keep politics out of this - in our common effort for eliminating the virus threat as well as a gradual and measured restart to our economy.
