Recently, I was going down the frontage road near Cherry Creek, when in an instant a large buck jumped from the right ditch directly in front of my car. I hit it straight on, with no time to react. It's truly a miracle that I was not injured, as the scenario could have been much worse.
There were at least six cars either behind me or coming toward me, since I was aware of the traffic. They all had to stop. As one would imagine, there is no time to avoid this accident. I knew I was all right, but badly shaken. When I got my wits back, I moved to the side of the road, out of traffic.
The point of this opinion is not one of those witnesses stopped or pulled over to see about my condition. They just went around me. Finally, after several tries, I flagged down a truck, and this young man pulled over to see what my distress was. I asked him to call the police since I was in a anxious condition.
I am 72 years old and am stunned that the witnesses to this accident were too busy or engrossed to offer help. These are very trying times for all of us, so now especially we have to reach out and have the patience and compassion to help those in need.
Again, I am so grateful I was not injured, but also disheartened by the experience. Please, let’s try to take a breath and think of others. In the end, we're all in this together. Thank you.
