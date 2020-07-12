I have been waiting 12 weeks for unemployment to kick in. It is impossible to get through via phone. Emails were answered once with a standard, “keep filing you are in line."
But those standard responses have stopped. Written letter sent via USPS mail, unanswered. What if someone was needing to leave an abusive situation or needed a new transmission for their only vehicle getting them to and from work? I could go on.
Unemployment is set up specifically to help people in between jobs so they don't fall into an abyss of financial ruin. I get that they are backed up, but what kind of wait time is acceptable? Twelve weeks during record unemployment and a global pandemic is simply too long to wait.
