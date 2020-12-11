In a Dec. 4 letter in the Guardian titled, “A warning on climate and the risk of societal collapse,” signed by over 250 climate scientists, it was noted that “Only if policymakers begin to discuss this threat of societal collapse might we begin to reduce its likelihood, speed, severity, harm to the most vulnerable – and to nature.”
In a country where the capacity to discern truth is terminally atrophied and the neoliberal elite of both parties have abandoned our interests for bolstering the oligarchy, enacting the radical steps required to subvert climate collapse seems unlikely.
In my own climate considerations, I have shifted from hope for urgent social transformation to the humbling recognition that the needed shift won’t arrive from the decayed corporate political media machine controlling policy and popular opinion. This acceptance brings the realization that many of us alive today will likely experience the end of the myth of progress.
While scientists warned of this scenario for decades, a 2018 paper that quickly became a focal point of the climate conversation titled “Deep Adaptation: A Map For Navigating Climate Tragedy” by University of Cumbria professor Jem Bendell, offers an agenda for beginning to compassionately adapt to the likelihood of severe, near-term social disruption.
Bendell’s paper exposes the politically motivated and grossly conservative projections of the world’s guiding climate document, the IPCC Report, and offers a comprehensive framework for psychological and social preparation for the more likely scenario of runaway climate change.
While all are encouraged to research Bendell’s paper and consider its gravity, we must urgently call on city and state leaders to review the stacking evidence that any projected future based on the current growth paradigm leaves us woefully unprepared for the turbulence to come. New possibilities only emerge if we face the depth of the predicament.
