One year ago, Miriam Adelson, the Isreali-American wife of billionaire casino magnate and arch-donor to the GOP, Sheldon Adelson, wrote a column in her and her husband’s newspaper, the Las Vegas Review, opining, among other imponderable things, that Trump deserved a chapter about him added to the Bible, a “Book of Trump.”
Two weeks ago, Trump sent police in armored vehicles, rubber bullets and tear gas, to scatter a group of peaceful BLM protesters from Lafayette Square, so he could walk, safely quarantined from discord, from the Rose Garden to an abandoned church, where he posed for photos, self-absorbedly holding up a Bible. Perhaps he thought this performance might warrant a belated addition to holy writ.
Yet, in some photos he gazes at the Bible bemusedly, as if it were a rival. So heavily does he lean on props, human and military, to maintain his solipsistic and malicious rule, that he envies his supports their importance.
The enduring problem Trump foists on us in his indefatigable quest to own the American psyche is that his joy is sourced in others’ pain. It’s not sufficient to be above others in status and power; they must choke on gas or feel a knee forcing the end to their life on Earth.
There’s nothing unprecedented in human life, but there’s little to revel in now, as we are pushed by Trump’s infinite aggrievements to face the grimy psychic interior of a privileged white status we’d rather disown. The longer this goes on, the less room there is for nuance.
We are being forced by Trump either to endorse his perversely self-pitying violence against the oppressed or to organize in earnest around an ideal of democracy America has never achieved. It’s coming down to that, whether it’s possible to let live—and live.
