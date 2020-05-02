Scott “Tux” Tuxbury is the only candidate for auditor with real experience to benefit Montana consumers and businesses. He wants the job for the right reasons, has experience in all the right areas, and won’t spend his time trying to get a job in D.C. He’s committed to serving Montanans for the full term if he’s elected.
Tuxbury has worked with consumers, insurance companies and state officials for years, working to ensure we have choices and that Montana laws are observed. We’ve worked with him over 30 years and his honesty and integrity are above reproach. He won’t need any on the job training and will be ready to work day one.
Tux’s campaign has been funded by individual donations from Montanans—not PACs and out of state millions. He’s honest, knowledgeable and dedicated, and people know that when they talk to him. He doesn’t need or want gimmicks and out-of-state money.
There is a qualified Montanan in the race for state auditor. Do your homework. Check out their history and then put your vote behind the candidate with the experience and expertise to do the job. Support Scott Tuxbury in the primary.
Rich Deming and Julie Bennett
Bozeman