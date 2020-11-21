Support Local Journalism


Can you feel any sympathy for someone whose escalating mental illness is isolating him and leaving him alone?

Is there any compassion in your heart for a person who is desperate to be loved but was personally rejected by more than 77 million people? Can you find a touch of empathy for a man who craves respect but will leave is job as a fool, humiliated because he could not accept reality?

I can’t feel these things yet but am trying because that’s what our country needs right now.

Ken Mundt

Bozeman

