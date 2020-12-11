Lately I've been reading comments on social media about whether people are going to get the coronavirus vaccine. I know, why do I read such drivel. I ask myself that daily. One of the stated reasons why some won't get it is how it was fast-tracked.
I just finished reading the fall issue of Mountains and Minds, the MSU alumni magazine. In it is a story about Dr. Hilleman the MSU grad who went on to be a world renowned vaccinologist. In 1957 he foresaw the pending danger of a new deadly influenza virus named the Asian flu, and he fast tracked a vaccine in about four months and is credited with saving millions of lives. Really people, this was in 1957.
I've read people saying that never had a vaccine been made as fast as the coronavirus vaccine. This story proves differently. In this issue of the magazine are multiple stories about incredible people doing incredible research into many aspects of the coronavirus including the animal to human source? I have a science background but these people blow me away. These are incredibly brilliant people doing incredibly important research. They amaze me!
Please follow the science and ignore the wacky, far out there, reasons against the vaccine that are floating around in social media land.
We need this vaccine so we can get back to "normal."
