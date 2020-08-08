We’ve known for almost four years that Trump, ignorant and absence of care for constituents, is unquestionably the worst president in history. We now know the particular, horrendous, unimaginable aspects of his presidency.
We’re fortunate with the brilliant book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, a clinical psychology PhD, year of diagnosing, evaluating and treating sickest, most vulnerable patients, courses in trauma, psychopathology and more.
At Trump’s announcement of seeking the presidency, Mary assumed the blatant racism would end it; it didn’t. Journalists tried making sense of Trump's self-defeating behavior.
She says he also meets the criteria for antisocial personality disorder, sociopathy, chronic criminality, arrogance and disregard for others’ rights. He has a horrible diet, does not exercise, which may exacerbate other possible disorders. Being institutionalized for most of his adult life, no way to know how he would thrive or even survive in the real world.
She said: "Donald...with the complicity, silence and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country!"
We know that all his current words and actions are strictly meant for his reelection. That is for us to overcome!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.