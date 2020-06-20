In a Fox News interview, the president said that "the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent and so perfect" in "one-on-one" struggles. He added that it becomes "a bit of a different story" if "it's two-on-one."
I’ve never heard the sounds of a chokehold, but perhaps he has heard these sounds in both one-on-one and two-on-one situations, and can distinguish between an innocent and perfect choke-hold sound from a chokehold sound that should be unlawful.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.