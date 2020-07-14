I am trying to just grit my teeth and say nothing until the day after Election Day, but the latest outrageous act by Donald Trump has caused me to find my voice.
Trump's threatening to withhold federal funds from local school districts making local decisions based upon local conditions regarding whether and how to reopen schools, unless they follow his orders to open, is plain disgusting. As the news media has revealed, federal funds are only a small percentage of the funds for most public schools, but they are the sole or primary source for funding for special education programs (SPED). To threaten these innocent children, their teachers, and their parents, with shutting down these programs - for purely political purposes - is nothing short of disgusting.
As a school bus driver for SPED children in the Bozeman school district, it makes me so angry that Trump would bully our local school district by threatening to "defund" the tight community of people supporting these children. On top of that, as a lawyer who practiced over 40 years in state and federal courts all over the country (including the U.S. Supreme Court), I know - and any lawyer in the Justice Department who stands up to POTUS knows - that if Trump (or his minions at the U.S. Education Department) follows through on this threat, his lawyers will be laughed out of any court in the nation.
Trump not only has no authority to withhold federal funds authorized by Congress, but to do it for admittedly purely political purposes is an "arbitrary and capricious" act in the language of the courts. No "arbitrary and capricious" act interfering with the execution of an act of Congress will ever be upheld by the courts.
