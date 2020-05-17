As I read the paper each morning, I fold it in such a way as to try to avoid looking at photographs of President Trump. To look at a man whose failed leadership adversely affects millions of Americans is no longer bearable. My paper as a result of all the folds looks like an accordion when I put it down. May I suggest, for the benefit of those of us of like mind, that the Bozeman Daily Chronicle simply refer readers to a single page in the back of the newspaper that consolidates all photographs of the president with cross references to the relevant articles? That way, readers can choose to remove that page before reading the paper.
Better yet, I would respectfully suggest that all photographs of the president be published only in the Monday edition of the Chronicle.
