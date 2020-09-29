This list of Trump's political appointees are all in jail or awaiting trial. They read like a law firm: Bannon, Cohen, Flynn, Manafort and Stone.
Our president handpicked these guys and they have disgraced our nation. They have used their political clout to increase their personal wealth and undermine our institutions. What did they do for you? The president's got three more cards up his sleeve: Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale. Trump flew into Montana on four occasions to endorse all three and they are now beholding to him. Daines has endorsed Trump's "leadership approach," Trump said about Gianforte, "Any guy that can do a body slam - he's my guy," and Rosendale said, "I'll be there every step of the way." That's what scares me.
What I want is a candidate who can think for themselves and do what's right for Montanans. Look at the options carefully, Steve Bullock, our governor who has taken care of our state in turbulent times, Mike Cooney - our trustworthy lieutenant governor, and Kathleen Williams who served three productive terms in the state Legislature.
We're talking about the future of Montana. I'd sure feel better with the real deal: Bullock, Cooney and Williams.
