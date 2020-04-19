The president is normally referred to as the commander in chief. However, we now have a president for whom the more appropriate title would be "Blamer in Chief."
The United States is in the middle of a major crisis and the only thing the president seems to care about is who he can blame for everything. He is incapable of taking responsibility for anything - except when the TV ratings are good. He is under the mistaken impression that whatever he does is perfect and beyond criticism.
Not one of us is perfect and most of us will own up to the mistakes we make and try to learn from them. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Trump’s initial response to this crisis was flawed and he downplayed the severity for way too long. If he just had the backbone, character and the strength of a true leader, he would simply look the American people in the eye and admit that some things could have done better and then simply follow that with a "but we’re going to learn from this so it doesn’t happen again." And then simply lay out a plan as opposed to a bunch of wish lists and half-truths.
While the country continues to reel from this pandemic, the president who should be focusing all of his energy on leading and reassuring a nation. Instead he is spending most of his time and energy looking for scapegoats. There will be plenty of time for analysis when this is all over to review lessons learned and make the appropriate changes to ensure we are better prepared next time. Mr. president, this is not a TV show! People are dying and you need to start leading and stop this insidious blame game.
