I would like to compliment Conrad Anker for his letter to the editor (Bozeman Daily Chronicle, April 12: “Trump's lack of character putting country at risk”). I completely endorse Anker's assessment of Trump's character and moral fiber. As Anker points out “our president is a dishonest, vindictive, selfish and narcissistic bully.”
When it comes to setting an example Trump is an example of what not to be. Trump's comments, on the record, on how to treat women, are disgusting: (“grab them by the ….”) How can we hold up a person of his moral caliber as a role model for our children and grandchildren? I find it difficult to understand how an informed person could support someone of Trump's character and total lack of moral substance. To quote a recent assessment: “Trump is spiritually impoverished.” (Tom Nichols, professor, Naval War College, The Atlantic, April 11).
I conclude with a prediction by the American journalist and cultural critic H.L. Mencken (1880-1956): “As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.