With regard to the picture on the front page of the Chronicle April 20: If you intimidate the governors into stopping the lockdown too soon you will not die on your feet nor live on your knees.
You and others will likely die on your backs on a ventilator with health care workers putting their lives at risk trying to save yours. The president already has lots of blood on his hands and is risking increasing it by opening this up prematurely.
