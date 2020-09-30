Montana’s Trump sycophants--Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale, Downing and Arntzen--brag about being among Donald’s insiders. Who better to represent and sponsor their aspirations than the nasty little dictator from the overrated and overpriced golf resorts, casinos and high-rise ghettos forming the banana republic of Trumpsylvania.
Magnifying the glamour of Donald’s favor are his daily diatribes that, if collected and published, would produce the longest book ever written, "Trump’s Lies, January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021," and the shortest, "The Humor of Donald Trump."
Add to that, his elite standing among America’s ignorantgentsia — those contrarians and deniers, who, like Donald, depend on mendacity, avarice, pride and braggadocio to peddle their influence — and we see what “his Montanans” stand for: accelerating global warming and pollution, censoring scientific knowledge, promoting secrecy and favoritism, advocating order without law or social justice, increasing corporate tax exemptions, minimizing wages and benefits, underfunding regulatory and land management agencies, privatizing public lands, undermining Social Security, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act, expanding corporate-run health care and insurance, diminishing our postal service, stunting renewable energy development, eroding public education, increasing voter suppression, and blending church and state.
What a way to build the future for our grandchildren.
