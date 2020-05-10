In 1709 Alexander Pope wrote in his poem an essay on criticism “a little learning is a dangerous thing.” Donald Trump in his exaggerations and lies clearly documents the reality of the proverb.
Being totally ignorant in science, which he acknowledges, he nonetheless draws on a few unproven testimonials to pass on nonsensical opinions based on little substantial evidence. Endorsing hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 infection or surface disinfectants for internal application. Contrary to the findings of his intelligent groups he buys into the conspiracy theories that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
He says, ”I have a hunch” or “I have a feeling” about some medical matters. What good are feelings from one with so little knowledge? He is president of U.S., some will listen and think he knows. That can be a dangerous thing. A recent article in National Geographic that describes how New Zealand has conducted such an excellent program in containing coronavirus that they have effectively eliminated it quotes a citizen who said, “I think it’s easier for us Kiwis to fall in line because we trust our leaders.”
