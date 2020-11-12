The post-election antics by President Trump are beyond belief! In the early morning hours of Nov. 3, he brazenly claimed he was the winner of the election, days before many states had yet to finish counting votes. At the same time he has continued to claim the election was "rigged" even though there has been any proof of that!
So what if, like the 2016 election he failed to win the popular vote, but actually wins the the 270 Electoral College votes (based on the popular votes in several "swing states" where he has boldly filed numerous lawsuits claiming voter fraud?
Will he reverse his claim and claim, "I guess I was wrong about fraudulent voting" or can we count on a recount of every single vote and determine who the next president should be?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.