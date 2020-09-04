Rob Ash and Jeff Choate have been successful football coaches. Neither have said, “We’d be champions but we’re victims of incompetent referees.”
We don’t hear local candidates say, “If I lose the election, it’ll be because Gallatin County and Montana elections are corrupt.”
After the 2016 election, wherein our national leader lost the popular vote by 2.8 million, he appointed a committee to find voter fraud. They didn’t find any. Secretaries of the other 49 states have integrity, as do Charlotte Mills, Corey Stapleton and Rob Ash.
"Barack Obama was not born in the U.S." was false, but his supporters liked the sound of it. They know that our elections have integrity, but they like hearing "If I lose it’s because I was cheated."
We have low opinions of people who make lame excuses. That type of behavior would be unacceptable when coming from a football coach, county commissioner, or a seventh grader. From a national leader it appears to be acceptable. Can someone explain this?
Maybe you’ll like it when your kids adopt his victim mentality: “Poor me. I was cheated. I wanna do it over. Change the rules so I can win. So unfair.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.