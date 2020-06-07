In 2016, Trump promised “to drain the swamp,” claiming, “only I can fix Washington.”
In 2020, we have Trump’s version of America.
Over 100 million dead. Forty-one million unemployment applications, 40% expected to become permanently unemployed. Twenty-five percent unemployment. Cities on fire due to racial injustice. A surge in corruption and self-dealing using the public’s money. Most troublesome, a Trump sycophant heading the U.S. Department of Justice pardoning political friends and prosecuting political enemies.
Trump has broken everything he’s touched, including the economy. His chaotic trade wars have been disastrous rivaled only by his domestic economic policies. Even 6 months before the first reported COVID-19 death, inverted bond yield curves were signaling the bull market’s end.
The markets had previously risen solely on the expectations that Trump’s $2 trillion 2017 tax cuts would increase stock values. The tax cuts increased the 1%’s wealth. They did not help the 50%.
Clearly the economy was running out of steam and Trump’s lack of proper response to the coronavirus threat caused it to tank overnight.
Trump’s chaos on top of 30 years of no-rules free-markets run amok is analogous to a rudderless ship with no compass riding hurricane seas.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.