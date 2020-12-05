The child causing problems on the school ground knew that the p.e. teacher, the custodian, the playground attendant, and all the other kids were lying about him. They did it every time he was in trouble, which was about twice a week. His classwork received low grades because the teacher didn’t give him enough time to finish and never explained the homework. “It’s so unfair,” he and his parents said, again and again. The poor child was the only one telling the truth.
The neighbor down the block played music too loud, parked old cars up and down the street, and had kids who set fire to things. Each time the authorities were summoned, his response was the same, that they were all lying about him. The poor guy was the only one telling the truth.
The suspect on trial knew that the police were incompetent. The lab technicians, the blood splatter analyst, the detective team, and the neighbors next door who saw the crime committed—all were plotting against him. They were all lying. He was treated so unfairly. The suspect was the only one telling the truth.
The Wisconsin secretary of state is an incompetent liar. The same can be said for the election officers in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The Michigan legislature won’t listen.
Yes, he has a lot in common with the schoolyard bully, the annoying neighbor, and the convicted felon. In each case, everyone else is lying. There is only one person who is telling the truth, and nobody will listen to him.
Why won’t they listen? He established his credibility long ago when he showed proof that President Obama was born in Kenya and when Mexico paid for the wall.
He’s the only one telling the truth.
